Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man accused of Croydon police station shooting pleads not guilty to murder

UK NewsPublished:

Louis De Zoysa used a whiteboard to plead not guilty and will face now face trial in June over the death of Met custody sergeant Matthew Ratana.

Louis de Zoysa
Louis de Zoysa

A 25-year-old man has denied the murder of Met Police sergeant Matthew Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in 2020.

Louis De Zoysa, from Banstead, Surrey, held up a whiteboard with not guilty written on it to enter his plea via a video-link to a hospital, and will now face trial on June 6.

Sgt Ratana, 54, died after suffering a fatal wound to the chest at Croydon custody centre in south London on September 25 2020.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Sgt Matthew Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

De Zoysa, who appeared on the video-link in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling, also wrote on a whiteboard to confirm his name and date of birth at the start of a hearing on Friday at Northampton Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege sergeant Ratana was shot while De Zoysa was handcuffed, during an incident in which he also sustained a gunshot wound.

De Zoysa was remanded in custody until his trial, which is expected to last for around three weeks.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News