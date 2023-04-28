James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of 2017 Grenfell tragedy

James Corden and Adele both reached out in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire to offer help, an MP has said.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said that he had been contacted separately by the celebrities, who had been concerned about the victims of the tragedy.

It comes after the pair reunited in Los Angeles for the final session of Carpool Karaoke on Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show on Thursday.

#BBCNewscast says farewell to James Corden’s show with a special Carpool Karaoke… joined by the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy! ?? — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) April 28, 2023

The long-time friends have launched successful stateside careers, despite both hailing from the Greater London area.

Mr Lammy told the BBC’s Newscast podcast that the Tottenham-based singer Adele had been “really concerned” with the tragedy and that Corden had offered to buy Christmas presents for children in the affected community.

Speaking on the podcast, during which he and host Adam Fleming attempted to recreate a Carpool Karaoke session, Mr Lammy hailed Adele as a “proud hero of Tottenham”.

“She supports Spurs and grew up in Tottenham, and is sort of wonderful,” he said.

watch without getting teary challengehttps://t.co/GGlTX12ElY — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 25, 2023

Asked if he knew the singer personally, he replied: “I wish I could say I know her. I really wish that.

“But, slightly strangely, after the awful Grenfell Tower fire two celebrities made contact with me.

“One was Adele, who I think was living in Notting Hill at the time, and (she) was really concerned to do what she could, and the other was James Corden.

“I don’t know how he got my number, but sent me a WhatsApp and, bless him, wanted to send Christmas presents to the children.

“So they were both sort of in my life in that period.”

Corden closed out his final episode of The Late Late Show after over eight years on Thursday.