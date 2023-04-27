Notification Settings

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of nightclub assault

The American filmmaker appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a court official confirmed.

Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial in August accused of assaulting a woman in a London nightclub.

The American filmmaker, 48, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a court official confirmed.

Black, who married the Olympic champion diver, 28, in 2017, is charged with assaulting Terry Edwardes by beating on August 18 last year, according to court papers.

The official said he has pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial on August 8 this year.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a club in Soho, in London’s West End, at around 12.30am on August 18 last year following reports of “an altercation” between a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

A statement said Black was charged with common assault on February 17.

“He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 27, where he pleaded not guilty,” it said.

“He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday August 8.”

Black won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Milk, a film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

He married Olympian Daley at Dartmoor National Park in 2017 after they got engaged in 2015 and the couple have two sons.

A spokesperson for Black said: “Mr Black will respect the process, and in the meantime will continue to focus on being a loving father and husband.”

