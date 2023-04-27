Notification Settings

Princess Royal given honour of riding behind the King after coronation

UK NewsPublished:

Hundreds of troops will take part in the glittering procession through the streets of the capital.

Platinum Jubilee

The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.

Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

The Mirror reported Charles has given his younger sister the prominent role during the historic day in recognition of her service.

Trooping the Colour/P-cess Royal
The Princess Royal during a Trooping the Colour ceremony (John Stillwell/PA)

The newspaper reported a royal source as saying about the King: “He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty.”

Hundreds of troops will take part in the procession through the streets of the capital, likely to be led by the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals.

The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will include armed forces personnel from across the Commonwealth and British overseas territories, and all UK armed forces, the newspaper reported.

