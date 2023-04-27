Physiotherapists in England vote to accept Government’s pay offer

Physiotherapist doing treatment exercise

Physiotherapists in England have voted to accept the Government’s pay offer.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) backed the deal by 65% on a turnout of 60%.

The CSP said the offer would provide an additional bonus worth around £2,000 for most members on top of the £1,400 award received in 2022/23 by members, along with a consolidated increase of 5% for 2023/24.

Claire Sullivan, director of employment relations at the CSP, said: “Our members have voted clearly to accept this offer and we will now cast our votes at the NHS Staff Council accordingly.

“While falling short of what our members, and all NHS staff, deserve, the money on offer will go some way to helping to offset the rising costs of 22/23, while also providing the certainty of a 5% increase for the current pay year.

“The Government should be in no doubt that the offer was accepted with reluctance and that further work is urgently needed to ensure pay levels are restored to pre-2010 levels without delay.

“This is the only way to address the ongoing NHS recruitment and retention crisis effectively.

“This year, our members have shown great determination in voting for, and taking, strike action in large numbers and the support of the public has remained firmly behind them throughout.

“It is only this courage that brought the Government back into talks and resulted in an improved pay offer for both 2022/3 and 2023/4.