Patients in England to receive cancer test results within 10 days

NHS cancer drive

Patients will receive cancer test results within 10 days under a new NHS drive to speed up diagnosis and treatment.

NHS England has said hospitals must work to a 10-day turnaround for patients who have received an urgent referral for suspected cancer.

Figures published earlier this month show that there has been an improvement in the proportion of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer who were then diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days.

This is from 67% in January to 75% in February – the first time the target of 75% has been met.

Cancer Research UK welcomed the latest move but said more staff were urgently needed.

Its chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Detecting cancer early, when treatment is more likely to be successful, can save lives, so it’s encouraging to see efforts by NHS England to expand diagnostic capacity and prioritise tests for people with suspected cancer.

“But the NHS is already severely under-staffed and this will continue to be an enormous barrier to delivering timely care for people affected by cancer.

“We urge the Government to deliver a fully-funded workforce plan for England that increases the number of clinicians being trained and tackles staff retention.