Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher

Mugdock Country Park incident

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a pregnant teacher as police search for her partner.

Police Scotland confirmed the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, in at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday morning is being treated as murder.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement: “Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.

“At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.

She added: “The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.

Marelle Sturrock was found dead on Tuesday in a home in Jura Street, Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)

“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

Ms Kilbane would not say if Mr Yates is thought to be dead or alive but that his last sighting was near Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire.

She said she was unable to say when Ms Sturrock was last seen alive but that officers attended the teacher’s home at around 8.40am on Tuesday and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Kilblane refused to comment on the couple’s relationship or if there had been any prior police involvement.

She said there is not believed to be “any risk to the wider public” and police will remain at Jura Street and Mugdock Country Park as the investigation continues.

Ms Kilbane added: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Earlier, officers could be seen searching Mugdock Country Park and the nearby Mugdock reservoir.

Police divers have been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir are cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard.

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community is “devastated”.

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

Parents at the school were told of the death in a letter on Wednesday and education psychologists are on hand to support pupils.

Ms Sturrock was from Wick, Caithness, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.