What the papers say – April 26

British newspapers

Evacuation efforts in Sudan and a royal phone-hacking case at the High Court dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the rescue of British civilians from Sudan two days after diplomats were evacuated while the Metro reports people eligible for the airlift have been told to make their own way to a Khartoum airport.

The Times: Canadian boasts of sending suicide poison to ‘hundreds’ in UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wqIQtG779t — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) April 25, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? RUN FOR YOUR LIVES ? UK evacuation begins ? Brits told: Make own way to airstrip? PM promises 'many more flights'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/moRXwtlFGE — Metro (@MetroUK) April 25, 2023

UK troops are ready to use force in Khartoum as they look to evacuate UK civilians from Sudan, the i reports.

Wednesday's front page: UK troops ready to use force in Khartoum airlift#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/49fjzpi6tt — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 25, 2023

The Independent says the High Court heard the Prince of Wales was paid a “very large sum of money” by News Group Newspapers (NGN) to settle a phone-hacking claim.

Independent digital front page: William 'paid by Sun publisher' over phone-hacking #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/H4YDIz73qr — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) April 25, 2023

The Daily Telegraph reports that any chance of reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and his brother has been left in tatters after he dragged the Prince of Wales into hacking court case.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Harry court claims leave Coronation peace hopes in tatters'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/EMwXmGYMpK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 25, 2023

The High Court has heard the late Queen threatened NGN with legal action over the phone-hacking scandal but she was “undermined” by Charles, according to the Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 26 April 2023: Charles ‘undermined queen over plan to sue Murdoch’, says Harry pic.twitter.com/dZu9W1TwEI — The Guardian (@guardian) April 25, 2023

The Daily Mirror reveals the “shocking state of hunger” in Britain with families receiving three million food parcels last year – one million of those for children.

The Daily Mail focuses on a Bank of England chief who said people need to accept they are poorer and should stop asking for more pay.

Daily Mail: You need to accept you are poorer! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bElwguZPdY — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) April 25, 2023

The Financial Times leads with US President Joe Biden announcing he will run for a second term in the White House in 2024.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 26 April https://t.co/JoCpg801Xq pic.twitter.com/N6v5dRXOca — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 25, 2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is being urged to cut taxes to help people struggling with the cost-of-living, the Daily Express said.

Wednesday's front page: Surely, A Tax Cut Boost Is Now On The Cards? #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/mSSlr1JFNw pic.twitter.com/O0HgCidYfF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 25, 2023