Government meets 20,000 police recruitment target but Met falls behind

Police officers

More than 20,000 new police officers have been hired in England and Wales – meeting a Conservative manifesto pledge – but Britain’s biggest police force missed its individual target.

A total of 20,951 extra recruits joined police forces in the past three years, in the wake of a Conservative election manifesto commitment to have 20,000 additional officers in post by March 2023, according to provisional Home Office figures.

Out of 43 forces, the Metropolitan Police was the only one to miss its individual target, falling short by about 1,000. It was tasked with hiring 4,557 new officers but had provisionally recruited only 3,468 in the period.

In 2019 we promised to recruit 20,000 additional police officers in England and Wales to make our streets safer and protect communities. Today, I’m pleased to say we have delivered that promise. pic.twitter.com/y4RiF5cQiL — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 26, 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: “In 2019 we promised to recruit 20,000 additional police officers in England and Wales to make our streets safer and protect communities. Today, I’m pleased to say we have delivered that promise.”

Opponents previously claimed the Government was lagging behind its promised to replace thousands of jobs cut during austerity measures.

Last year, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was reviewing the force’s recruitment targets after questioning whether it is “wise” to hire thousands of new officers at speed.

Inspectors at police watchdog His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said problems at the Metropolitan Police had been exacerbated by the number of young and inexperienced recruits in the force as a result of the recruitment drive.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (James Manning/PA)

Sir Mark’s comments came amid concerns about the quality of vetting procedures and the risk of rogue officers infiltrating the ranks.

Former chief inspector of constabulary, Sir Thomas Winsor, warned the “sheer magnitude and speed” of the recruitment campaign “inevitably carries risks”, adding that there is a “heightened danger that people unsuited to policing may get through and be recruited”.

The Home Office has insisted all recruits are subject to a “rigorous” vetting process and must meet national standards in order to be hired.

The department expected to spend £3.6 billion on the recruitment programme by March, with a total cost of £18.5 billion over the next 10 years, according to Whitehall’s spending watchdog.

In June, the National Audit Office (NAO) warned the recruitment campaign would “exacerbate pressure” on a criminal justice system which is “already under strain” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.