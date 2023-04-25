Many more flights carrying British nationals to take off from Sudan, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak

“Many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave Sudan into tomorrow, Rishi Sunak has said, after the first plane took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said “over a thousand” UK citizens in Sudan have been contacted, with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) having spoken to hundreds already.

Mr Sunak said: “We’ve got an operation up and running, with over a hundred people on the ground, thousands of people in Sudan – British nationals – being contacted, and hopefully many of them will make their way to the airport where we have the ability now to evacuate them safely over the next 24 hours in very significant numbers, and that’s what we’re determined to deliver.”

Sudan update: We are evacuating British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance. ? https://t.co/1kt7BdOm2a pic.twitter.com/7fTmW8Z3VZ — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 25, 2023

UK citizens were being processed for evacuation at an airfield near war-torn Khartoum on Tuesday after an RAF mission was launched during a “volatile” ceasefire brokered between the warring factions.