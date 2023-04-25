Notification Settings

Many more flights carrying British nationals to take off from Sudan, says Sunak

UK NewsPublished:

The first plane carrying UK nationals took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak

“Many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave Sudan into tomorrow, Rishi Sunak has said, after the first plane took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said “over a thousand” UK citizens in Sudan have been contacted, with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) having spoken to hundreds already.

Mr Sunak said: “We’ve got an operation up and running, with over a hundred people on the ground, thousands of people in Sudan – British nationals – being contacted, and hopefully many of them will make their way to the airport where we have the ability now to evacuate them safely over the next 24 hours in very significant numbers, and that’s what we’re determined to deliver.”

UK citizens were being processed for evacuation at an airfield near war-torn Khartoum on Tuesday after an RAF mission was launched during a “volatile” ceasefire brokered between the warring factions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that the first departure had taken place from the Wadi Saeedna site, headed for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

