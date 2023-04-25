Ex-SNP treasurer was unaware party had bought £100,000 motorhome

SNP rosettes

The SNP’s former treasurer has said he did not know a £100,000 motorhome was bought by the party.

Colin Beattie, who remains an SNP MSP, spoke to journalists at Holyrood on Tuesday for the first time since being arrested last week in the ongoing investigation into the party’s finances.

He stepped down as treasurer following his arrest.

The Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP was released without charge pending further investigation.

Colin Beattie resigned as SNP treasurer following his arrest last week (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

As part of their investigation, police have seized a Niesmann + Bischoff campervan.

The vehicle was bought by the party but apparently never used.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Beattie was asked if he knew about the purchase of the motorhome.

He replied: “No I didn’t know about it.”

He also denied that the SNP is in financial difficulty, insisting: “The SNP is in the black.”

Asked if the party is “not going bust”, Mr Beattie said: “We’re a going concern, definitely.”

Mr Beattie went on to say that the SNP’s difficulty in finding auditors is due to the “market situation”.

Ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been arrested, and the home he shares with Nicola Sturgeon searched, as part of the police probe into party finances (PA)

He made no comment when asked if he should be suspended from the SNP following his arrest, but said he has “no plans at the moment” to resign from Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee, adding that he believes he is a “fit and proper person” to serve on it.

The MSP was also asked if his arrest was the worst thing which has ever happened to him.

He replied: “No, I was in Beirut actually when I was under artillery fire.

“That was worse.”

The police investigation has also seen the arrest of the SNP’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband.