Watchdog extends investigation into claims over PM’s declaration of interests

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty

An investigation into allegations Prime Minister Rishi Sunak possibly failed to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget has been extended by the parliamentary watchdog.

The inquiry into Mr Sunak was opened last week under rules demanding MPs are “open and frank” when declaring their interests.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said on Monday the investigation had been broadened to examine whether Mr Sunak had also breached the MPs’ code of conduct over disclosure of details in relation to the probe.

The investigation relates to the shares Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, holds in Koru Kids, a Downing Street source previously told the PA news agency.

Mr Sunak had faced demands to “come clean” about his family shares last month, after being questioned by MPs over why the childcare policy favoured private firms.

Appearing before the Liaison Committee, he did not mention Ms Murty’s shares in the firm, in which she has been listed as a shareholder at Companies House.

A fortnight earlier, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a pilot of incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession.