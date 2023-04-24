Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman dies aged 78

So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman.

He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent.

Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.

All my love to his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBrNNZbVtX

— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 24, 2023