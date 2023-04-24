Queen Consort ‘saddened’ by death of former Strictly judge Len Goodman

Camilla visits Victory Services Club

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen Consort was “saddened” to learn of the death of former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman.

The dancer and choreographer, originally from east London, had been diagnosed with bone cancer and died on Saturday night aged 78.

He and Camilla, an avid fan of Strictly, shared a dance in September 2019 as part of the British Dance Council’s 90th anniversary celebrations at London’s Victory Services Club.

She also previously appeared in Strictly’s 2017 Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood at Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesty was saddened to hear the news,” a spokesperson said.

Downing Street also joined former and current judges and presenters of the programme in sending condolences to the loved ones of the “great entertainer”.

Asked if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was saddened by the news, his official spokesman said: “Of course.

“He was a great entertainer, a popular face on TV screens up and down the country and as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

“He will be missed by many and our condolences go to his friends and family.”

Goodman became a judge on the BBC show in 2004, becoming known for his catchphrase “Seven!”, and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

He announced his retirement from TV six months ago and would have celebrated his 79th birthday on Tuesday.

Strictly presenter Tess Daly described Goodman as a “beautiful man, genuine, warm and humble, who left an impression on everyone he met” and said she would never forget the fun they had on set.

She added: “You were never a 7 for me, Len you were always a 10.”

Her co-host Claudia Winkleman added that Goodman had been “full of twinkle, warmth and wit”.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said his heart was “broken” at the news that his “dear friend and partner” had died.

He added: “I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars.

“They will never be anyone like you. We will miss you.”

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Revel Horwood described Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” and said his “heart and love” went out to his family.

Dame Darcey Bussell, meanwhile, thanked the late star for “the special memories”.

Former Strictly judge Alesha Dixon called Goodman “a true gentleman and one of a kind”.

“He always made me feel so welcome and we laughed a lot,” she added.

There were also tributes from celebrity contestants including Good Morning Britain presenter and 2013 participant Susanna Reid and former BBC presenter Dan Walker, who competed in 2021.

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired from professional competition.

He was replaced as head judge on Strictly by Shirley Ballas for the 2017 series.

Goodman also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show, until announcing his retirement in November last year.

He said at the time that he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

As well as his successful dancing and television career, he was also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.