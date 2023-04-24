Notification Settings

Lorry left hanging above A road after crashing into bridge barrier

UK NewsPublished:

An image published by Northamptonshire Police shows the vehicle tilted towards the A14, with its rear end in mid-air.

Emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene (Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team)
A lorry was left hanging above a major road after crashing into a bridge barrier.

National Highways said: “A HGV has struck a near-side bridge barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14.

“All emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene.”

The lorry was lifted by a crane into an upright position.

The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

It caused four miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes, according to National Highways.

The M1 is closed southbound from Junction 20 (Lutterworth) to Junction 19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange).

Roads linking the M6 with the A14 are also blocked.

