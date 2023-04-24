Lorry left hanging above A road after crashing into bridge barrier

Emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene (Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team)

A lorry was left hanging above a major road after crashing into a bridge barrier.

An image published by Northamptonshire Police shows the vehicle tilted towards the A14, with its rear end in mid-air.

National Highways said: “A HGV has struck a near-side bridge barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14.

“All emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene.”

The #M1 is closed south, J20 #Lutterworth – J19 #A14 #Catthorpe due to a collision. The link roads from the #M6 south onto the #A14 east and the #A14 west onto the #M6 north are also closed. Follow @HighwaysEMIDS for more information & diversion routes. pic.twitter.com/uP9JpLSmyP — Northants Roads Policing Team (@Northants_RPT) April 24, 2023

The lorry was lifted by a crane into an upright position.

The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

It caused four miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes, according to National Highways.

The M1 is closed southbound from Junction 20 (Lutterworth) to Junction 19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange).