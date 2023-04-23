Man dies after dog shot dead by police

Police tape

A man has died after an “out of control” dog was shot dead by police in the East Midlands.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Derby on Saturday morning.

Derbyshire Police later said: “We are now able to confirm that the man injured during the incident in Cameron Road, Derby, died at the scene.

Out of control dog shot by officers after man found with serious injuries at house in Derby: https://t.co/JJj47F3HC0 pic.twitter.com/OGL1jsmku8 — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) April 22, 2023

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody and a scene remains in place at a house in Cameron Road.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as inquiries continue and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.”

On Saturday, the force said “a dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers” and there was no ongoing risk to the public.