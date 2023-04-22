Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Serving armed forces member charged with offences under Official Secrets Act

UK NewsPublished:

Thomas Newsome has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Met Police
Met Police

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said he was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday, allowing police to detain him until Saturday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News