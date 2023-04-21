Offshore workers set for ‘biggest stoppage in a generation’ as 1,300 walk out

Oil platform

A union has warned production on dozens of oil and gas platforms could be brought to a halt as offshore workers walk out in a pay dispute.

Unite said that on Monday, 1,300 of its members who work in the North Sea will strike for two days, a stoppage which will hit energy firms including BP, Shell and Total.

Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary, said: “The 48-hour strike action will only be the start of the tsunami of industrial unrest if contractors and operators refuse to give our offshore members the better jobs, pay and conditions they deserve.”

John Boland, an industrial officer at Unite, said it will be the “biggest offshore stoppage in a generation” and it will “cause severe problems for contractors and operators”.

“Oil and gas companies are enjoying record windfall profits, and they can easily afford to give our members a decent pay rise.” @UniteSharon Read the full story here ??https://t.co/dSLfK7nglK — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) April 21, 2023

The union said the action includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers working for Bilfinger UK, Petrofac Facilities Management, Stork Technical Services, and Sparrows Offshore Services.

Mr Boland said: “We believe that due to the specialised nature of work our members undertake, offshore platforms will not be able to operate safely and efficiently without them.

“The strike action could halt production on dozens of platforms and bring them to a standstill.”

Unite will be hold a rally outside its Aberdeen office to coincide with the action on Monday.

The companies affected have been approached for comment.

A rally will be held outside Unite’s offices in Aberdeen on Monday to coincide with the strike action (PA)

The strikes are part of a wave of industrial unrest on platforms in the North Sea.

Around 70 employees of TotalEnergies working on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms along with the Shetland Gas Plant are being balloted on strike action. The votes will close on May 5.

The union has also won strike mandates at Petrofac BP covering around 100 members, and more than 80 members employed by the Wood Group on Taqa assets.

No strike dates have been announced in relation to these disputes.