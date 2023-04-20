Prime Minister has ‘full confidence’ in Raab as he considers bullying report

Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in Dominic Raab while he “carefully considers” the findings of a long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against the Deputy Prime Minister, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed the months-long review by Adam Tolley KC was received by No 10 on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab had been under investigation over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

Downing Street would not indicate when the report will be published but insisted a resolution will be sought “as swiftly as possible”.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” the spokesman said.

“He does have full confidence in the (Deputy) Prime Minister – that still stands. Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report.”

One person involved in the process described the review as “devastating”, while a senior Government official said Mr Raab is “toast”, according to the Financial Times.

And the Guardian reported that senior Ministry of Justice officials could quit if Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is cleared of the allegations.

A decision not to sanction him would be “demoralising” for staff in the department, a source told the paper.

The Deputy Prime Minister has insisted he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.

It emerged on Wednesday that the minister had forked out for his own legal team to defend himself against the allegations.

The declaration in the heavily delayed register of ministerial interests came despite the taxpayer footing an estimated £222,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal fees in the partygate inquiry into whether he lied to MPs.

In the register, Mr Raab’s entry notes read: “The minister has engaged lawyers at his own expense in relation to the investigation being conducted by Adam Tolley KC.”

Mr Tolley was appointed in November to lead the investigation into Mr Raab’s conduct but it is not known when Mr Raab first engaged legal representation.

New statistics show our efforts to increase rape convictions are working – up 38% in the last quarter, with faster justice for more victims. There's more to do and we're quadrupling victims funding & improving police/CPS collaboration so victims feel better supported. pic.twitter.com/fy7wcBr8ah — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 20, 2023

The Deputy Prime Minister remained at work on Thursday morning, responding to Crown Prosecution Service statistics on rape cases.