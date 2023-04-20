Police ‘extremely worried’ about missing father and daughter in Blackpool

Blackpool

Police are appealing for information about a missing father and daughter in Blackpool.

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and Dunya Abdulla, three, were last seen in the Promenade area on April 10, Lancashire Constabulary said in a statement. They were reported missing on April 18.

Ahmed is described as 5ft 8in, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short black hair and a dark beard.

Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately 3ft tall.

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and Dunya Abdulla (PA)

Police said the pair have links to Manchester and Kent.

Officers believe they may still be in Blackpool, but could also have travelled further afield.

Pc Cat Angus of Blackpool Police said: “We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this. We need to trace father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

“They have not been seen since April 10 and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area. Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard him discussing plans to travel elsewhere.

“If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”