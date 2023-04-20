Notification Settings

PM has ‘full confidence’ in Dominic Raab as he considers bullying report

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by investigator Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

Dominic Raab allegations
Rishi Sunak has received the long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and maintains “full confidence” in him while he “carefully considers” its findings, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab has been under investigation for months over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

“The Prime Minister has received the report from Adam Tolley, the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning – he is considering those findings,” Downing Street said.

“He does have full confidence in the (Deputy) Prime Minister – that still stands. Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report”.

