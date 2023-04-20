PM has ‘full confidence’ in Dominic Raab as he considers bullying report

Dominic Raab allegations

Rishi Sunak has received the long-awaited report into bullying allegations made against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and maintains “full confidence” in him while he “carefully considers” its findings, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed the review was handed over by Adam Tolley KC on Thursday morning.

Mr Raab has been under investigation for months over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.