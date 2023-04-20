Medical chiefs call for third party to help broker deal for junior doctors

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Southend University Hospital in Essex on the final day of the British Medical Association’s 96-hour walkout in a dispute over pay.

Medical chiefs have called for a third party to broker talks between junior doctors and the Government.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges urged both parties to “rapidly engage with an independent organisation to work out how the deadlock can be broken for the sake of patients and the wider NHS”.

Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England had to be rescheduled when tens of thousands of junior doctors staged a 96-hour strike in a dispute over pay between April 11 and 15.

NHS England data showed 20,470 inpatient procedures had to be rescheduled, along with 175,755 outpatient appointments – making a total of 196,225.

NHS junior doctors take part in a march and rally in the centre of Birmingham, on the final day of the British Medical Association’s 96-hour walkout in a dispute over pay (Jacob King/PA)

An average of 26,145 staff per day were absent from work as a result of the industrial action.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the medical leaders said the Academy was concerned a solution had not yet been reached and worried about the anticipated impact on NHS services and patients.

“All colleges are keenly aware of the concerns and frustration of doctors throughout the NHS and the intense workload pressures they, along with other NHS professionals, are facing as a result of workforce shortages and as a legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the medical chiefs said.

“These are issues which do need to be addressed as a matter of urgency and junior doctors have the support of the Academy and their own colleges in doing this.

“We urge both parties to engage swiftly and to enter negotiations with a commitment to work constructively and to offer flexibility.

“To this end both parties need to rapidly engage with an independent organisation to work out how the deadlock can be broken for the sake of patients and the wider NHS.”

It comes after the NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the strikes were having a “colossal impact” on planned care in the NHS.

“Each of the 195,000 appointments postponed has an impact on the lives of individuals and their families and creates further pressure on services and on a tired workforce – and this is likely to be an underestimate of the impact as some areas provisionally avoided scheduling appointments for these strike days,” he said.

“Our staff now have an immense amount of work to catch up on hundreds of thousands of appointments, all while continuing to make progress on tackling the backlog of people who have been waiting the longest for treatment. We have now seen nearly half a million appointments rescheduled over the last five months, and with each strike, it becomes harder.