Girl, seven, ‘lured to death by man who repeatedly knifed her through the heart’

A seven-year-old girl was lured to her death by a man who broke her skull with a brick before repeatedly stabbing her through the heart, a court has been told.

Nikki Allan was killed in a derelict building near her home in Hendon, Sunderland, by David Boyd, who was 25 at the time, jurors at Newcastle Crown Court have heard.

Boyd, then also known as Smith or Bell, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teeside, denies murdering the youngster.

Opening the prosecution’s case, Richard Wright KC said: “Over 30 years ago, on the night of October 7 1992, a little girl called Nikki Allan was lured away from the block of flats in which she lived and towards the River Wear in Sunderland.

Nikki Allan was lured to her death, a court has been told (Northumbria Police/PA)

“The man who led her away took her into an area of wasteland behind a disused building.”

Boyd, who is now 55, is accused of hitting Nikki at least once, leaving her bloodied, before forcing her into the derelict building through a boarded-up window.

Mr Wright told the jury: “Inside the building, the man who took her there beat Nikki Allan about the head with a brick.

“He shattered her skull.

“He then used a knife to stab her repeatedly through the chest, the knife being driven in and out of her body many times through the same hole, into her heart, into her lungs, making sure of the job of killing her.”

The killer then lifted and dragged Nikki “into the blackness of the basement” and must have known his way around, Mr Wright said.

Nikki’s mother at the youngster’s funeral in Sunderland (PA)

The schoolgirl’s body was dumped in a corner of an end room where her killer must have hoped she would remain undetected, the court was told.

But she was found the next morning by two of the many residents looking for her, prosecutors said.

A man called George Heron was charged with Nikki’s murder and went on trial at Leeds Crown Court in 1993, jurors heard.

“The jury found him not guilty of murder,” Mr Wright said.

A man was tried for Nikki’s murder in the 1990s but cleared by a jury (Northumbria Police/PA)

“They were right to do so.

“George Heron was not the killer of Nikki Allan.