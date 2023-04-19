Woman who died in sea at Brighton was ‘passionate’ space student

Saj

A woman who died after being rescued from the water off Brighton beach has been named as a 24-year-old space science student.

Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy was pulled from the water in the East Sussex city on Tuesday April 11.

A cousin of Ms Kommareddy, who was studying a MSc in astronautics and space engineering at Cranfield University, has launched a fundraising page for the repatriation of her remains.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, Pradeep Reddy Lekkala said: “Sai was an incredibly bright and passionate student, and had a deep love for all things related to space and aviation.

“Unfortunately, her life was cut short, and we are left with a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss.

“As we try to come to terms with our grief, we are also faced with the difficult task of repatriating Sai’s remains to her home country.

“This process has been challenging, both emotionally and financially.”

Describing her cousin, she added: “Sai was a driven and hardworking individual who dreamed of pursuing a career in aeronautics and space.

“She had a natural curiosity and a thirst for knowledge that inspired everyone around her.

“She had already made significant progress in her studies, but her dreams were cut short before she could achieve her full potential.”

A spokeswoman for Cranfield University said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy, who was studying at Cranfield University.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this loss is devastating and we are supporting friends, family and our wider student and staff community. We would encourage anyone affected by this news to reach out to our wellbeing team for support and advice.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Emergency services conducted a search off Brighton beach shortly after 4pm on Tuesday April 11.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. Her next of kin have been informed.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM coroner.”

A 21-year-old man died in the sea nearby the following day during the heavy winds of Storm Noa.