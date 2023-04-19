Teenagers re-enacted murder and celebrated victim’s death, court is told

Ramarni Crosby, 16, who was stabbed to death in Gloucester

Three teenagers accused of being in a group that murdered a 16-year-old acted out his stabbing minutes later and celebrated after learning of his death, a court has been told.

Levi Cameron, 18, and the two 16-year-olds allegedly fled the scene of the attack on Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester and got a taxi to a nearby house, jurors at Bristol Crown Court heard.

CCTV cameras outside the home allegedly caught the three teenagers acting out the killing – with their arms held up and moving downwards in stabbing motions.

They then “celebrated” after being told Ramarni had died, prosecutors say.

Adam Vaitilingam KC, prosecuting, said the trio went to Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter’s house after calling her following the attack.

Referring to the CCTV, he said: “It is the prosecution case that all three of the male defendants who went there were re-enacting the stabbing to death of Ramarni that had happened just a little earlier.

“That is exactly, the prosecution say, the three of them acting out what they have just taken part in… stabbing motions… the stabbing in the back.”

Margrett-Whitter, 20, is accused of helping two of the teenagers by providing changes of clothing, lending them her mobile phone, swapping sim cards and booking taxis to take them home.

“It is the prosecution case that they told her about what had just happened and she helped them out,” Mr Vaitilingam said.

He also told the jury of what “appears to be a moment of celebration” when one of the 16-year-old defendants, who cannot legally be named because of their age, got a phone call from his mother.

“The defendant holds the phone to his ear and nods enthusiastically and Levi Cameron begins to celebrate,” he said.

“What has his mother told him that causes him and Levi Cameron to celebrate?

“Well, we know that Ramarni had been pronounced dead by that time. Is that what they were celebrating?

“In the absence of any other explanation from the four people who were there – Levi Cameron, the two 16-year-olds and Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter – the prosecution suggest that is the likely explanation.

“We’ve already seen how much they appeared to enjoy acting out the killing of Ramarni. Now it seems they were celebrating his death.”