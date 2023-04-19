Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inflation slows slightly due to lower fuel prices

UK NewsPublished:

The Office for National Statistics revealed that Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February.

A motorist fills up with petrol
A motorist fills up with petrol

UK inflation slowed last month on the back of lower petrol prices but remained in double figures as household budgets continue to come under pressure.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February.

Nevertheless, it remained higher than experts had predicted as food and drink prices continued to soar.

Economists had forecast it would be 9.8%.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level.

“The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year.

“Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago.

“However, these were partially offset by the cost of food, which is still climbing steeply, with bread and cereal price inflation at a record high.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News