Inflation slows slightly due to lower fuel prices

A motorist fills up with petrol

UK inflation slowed last month on the back of lower petrol prices but remained in double figures as household budgets continue to come under pressure.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February.

Nevertheless, it remained higher than experts had predicted as food and drink prices continued to soar.

Economists had forecast it would be 9.8%.

Annual inflation has slowed following a rise in Feb 2023: ▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.9% in the 12 months to Mar 2023, down from 9.2% in Feb 2023▪️ CPI rose by 10.1%, down from 10.4% ➡ https://t.co/xKfB2k07mc pic.twitter.com/Ab0eVpqiiN — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 19, 2023

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level.

“The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year.

“Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago.