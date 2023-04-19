Former Metro editor joins Ipso complaints committee

New IPSO symbol

The former editor of the Metro has been appointed to the complaints committee of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso).

Ted Young, who served as editor of Metro for eight years, will join the committee that regulates press operations by judging complaints about breaches of the Editors’ Code and levying sanctions.

Mr Young, who served for five years on the Editors’ Code of Practice Committee, said: “I am delighted to join Ipso’s complaints committee having been at the sharp end of Ipso verdicts and having insight into the thinking behind editorial decisions which would be useful to the committee.”

Lord Faulks KC, chair of the complaints committee, added: “We are delighted to welcome Ted Young to Ipso’s complaints committee.

“He brings a wealth of experience to support the committee in the difficult decisions it must make in delivering robust regulation of the press.”

Mr Young started his career at the Harrow Observer and has worked at the Northern Echo, Today, The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express, London Lite, Mail Online and New York Daily News.

Ipso chief executive Charlotte Dewar said: “Ted brings his years of experience of the industry to the complaints committee.