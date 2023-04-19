Disabled entrepreneurs face significant barriers to grow businesses – report

City of London

Disabled entrepreneurs face “significant barriers” to start and grow a business, according to a new report.

Major systemic changes are needed to make UK entrepreneurship more equitable, accessible, and inclusive for disabled founders, according to Small Business Britain.

A survey of 500 disabled business people by the organisation revealed an abundance of skill and ambition, but hurdles were holding founders back, including higher start-up costs, challenges accessing funding and support, as well as a lack of credit by wider society.

Thrilled to announce that Small Business Britain & @LloydsBankBiz ‘Disability & Entrepreneurship’ report has launched today! The report aims to help create a better entrepreneurial environment for those with disabilities. ☑️? Read or listen to audiobook: https://t.co/dE3dLkmjzM pic.twitter.com/geBL6awHGo — Small Business Britain (@britainsmallbiz) April 19, 2023

Michelle Ovens, the founder of Small Business Britain said: “We urgently need to make sure that support gets to all entrepreneurs to deliver on the return to growth the economy so urgently needs.

“These entrepreneurs have rightly called out the barriers in place to their progress that come from even the smallest detail – the contrast of a website, the density of text, through to the need to attend in person.