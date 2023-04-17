UK demands release of British-Russian opposition leader jailed in Moscow

Vladimir Kara-Murza

The UK has demanded the release of a British-Russian opposition leader after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in Moscow.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly paid tribute to Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr for “bravely” denouncing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin critic, who has twice survived poisonings, was convicted on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military in what he denounced as a show trial.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office for a dressing down over Russia’s human rights obligations, including the right to a fair trial.

In a statement, Mr Cleverly said: “Vladimir Kara-Murza bravely denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for what it was – a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“Russia’s lack of commitment to protecting fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, is alarming.

“We continue to urge Russia to adhere to its international obligations, including Vladimir Kara-Murza’s entitlement to proper healthcare.

“I pay tribute to Mr Kara-Murza and his family, including his wife Evgenia and her unwavering commitment to raising her husband’s cause on the international stage. The UK will continue to support them and to call for Mr Kara-Murza’s immediate release.”

The judge who presided over the trial, Sergei Podoprigorov, has already been sanctioned by Britain for what it called previous involvement in human rights violations.

I am appalled by the politically motivated conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who has been detained for the last year for criticising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I reiterate my call for his release. https://t.co/sk0PLOVdwH — Leo Docherty MP (@LeoDochertyUK) April 17, 2023

The Foreign Office is considering taking further action to hold to account individuals involved in Mr Kara-Murza’s detention and treatment.

In his final statement last week, the dual national said he remains proud of standing up to the Russian President’s “dictatorship” and his decision to send troops into Ukraine.

“I know that the day will come when the darkness engulfing our country will clear,” he said.

“And then our society will open its eyes and shudder when it realises what terrible crimes were committed in its name.”

The journalist was an associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed near the Kremlin in 2015.