Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rishi Sunak under investigation by standards watchdog over interest declaration

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Prime Minister was facing the inquiry over a possible failure.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened the inquiry under rules demanding MPs are “open and frank” in their declarations.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will clarify how it was declared as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons.

An update to the parliamentary website on Monday showed the investigation, opened on Thursday, related to paragraph six of the MPs’ code of conduct.

“Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders,” the section reads.

A No 10 spokeswoman responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

UK News
Politics
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News