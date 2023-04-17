Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man accused of stabbing nine-year-old girl to death ‘unfit to stand trial’

UK NewsPublished:

Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to her chest in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Deividas Skebas arriving at Lincoln Crown Court for an earlier hearing
Deividas Skebas arriving at Lincoln Crown Court for an earlier hearing

A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Deividas Skebas allegedly stabbed Lilia Valutyte in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm last July 28.

At a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Simon Hirst said the 23-year-old is not fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

Lilia's family said “We had four corners and now one is gone
Lilia’s loved ones said they ‘had four corners and now one is gone’ after the schoolgirl died (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Instead, a trial of the facts, to be heard at the same court, has been scheduled for July 10.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, was not at Monday morning’s hearing.

A trial of the facts is where the prosecution sets out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not have to play a part in proceedings or be present in court.

The jury then decides if the defendant committed the alleged offence, though their conclusion cannot result in a criminal conviction.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News