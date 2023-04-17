Industrial action helped workers secure extra £2bn in pay, figures show

Piggy bank and money

Figures from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) have revealed that workers in Scotland secured more than £2 billion in pay settlements during the past year through industrial disputes.

The data cover workers in health, education, local government, the fire service, transport, and telecoms.

The STUC also said that if trade unions had accepted employers’ initial offers, then they would have been £1.1 billion worse off.

The extra £1.1 billion secured was due to balloting or workers taking industrial action.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “This is a stunning indication of worker power.

“Unions across Scotland have scored a mighty victory for their members, securing over £2 billion in pay settlements, £1.1 billion of which came as a direct result of balloting or undertaking industrial action.

“I am proud of every single worker who has stood shoulder to shoulder on the picket lines, fighting and winning for their unions. Our collective strength is a force to be reckoned with but this is no time to rest on our laurels.

“As we kick off our annual congress, politicians, governments and employers should be in no doubt that the STUC will leave no worker behind.