Education Secretary backs Ofsted’s one-word ratings despite outcry from teachers

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

The Education Secretary has backed Ofsted’s “one-word assessments” amid calls from teachers for the system to be abolished.

Gillian Keegan said single-word ratings are “clear” and “easy for parents to navigate”.

Pressure on the schools watchdog in England continues to mount as unions demand an immediate freeze of inspections to allow for full mental health assessments to be carried out on teachers.

It comes after Ruth Perry, headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, killed herself in January while awaiting an Ofsted report which downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest.

Touring broadcast studios on Monday, Ms Keegan described Ms Perry’s death as “tragic” and said His Majesty’s Chief Inspector is looking at whether the way the regulator works with schools can be improved.

But she insisted “undermining Ofsted” is “not the right approach”, describing the role it plays in upholding standards and safeguarding as “crucial”.

“I know His Majesty’s Chief Inspector is looking at this following the tragic case of Ruth Perry, which is tragic and our thoughts do go out to her family and friends and her school community,” she said.

Asked if she supports Ofsted’s single-word assessments, which rank schools from “outstanding” to “inadequate”, Ms Keegan said: “Yeah. They’re clear. They’re simple to understand.”

She added: “There’s quite a broad framework that’s assessed as part of Ofsted and they’ve actually looked to broaden that framework even more.

“Of course, if there are areas that needed to develop further then that is where the right conversation to have is.”

It comes a week after a motion calling for Ofsted to be abolished was approved at the NASUWT’s annual conference in Glasgow.

Critics argue single-word ratings fail to reflect the complexity of a school and the quality of its teaching.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has also indicated it could take legal action against the watchdog after it did not suspend inspections following Ms Perry’s death.

The motion carried by the NASUWT union acknowledged the “perceived demands of Ofsted are the major contributor to the excessive workload and bureaucracy that blights the lives of teachers”.

A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire, where headteacher Flora Cooper planned to refuse entry to Ofsted inspectors in March. She later reversed her decision (PA)

An Ofsted spokesman declined to comment on the NASUWT’s proposals but said: “Inspections are first and foremost for children and their parents – looking in depth at the quality of education, behaviour and how well, and safely, schools are run.