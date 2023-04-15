Notification Settings

Woman arrested ‘over potential co-ordinated disruption’ at Grand National

UK NewsPublished:

A 33-year-old woman from the London area was held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, Merseyside Police said.

Activists outside Aintree Racecourse

A woman was arrested in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption at Aintree Racecourse as animal rights activists gathered outside the track before the Grand National Festival’s final day.

A 33-year-old woman from the London area was arrested in the Greater Manchester area on Saturday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, Merseyside Police said.

She was set to be questioned.

The force said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

About 30 animal rights protesters gathered outside Aintree Racecourse on Saturday morning.

The annual Grand National race is set to start at 5.15pm.

Dora Hargitai, 37, a volunteer with Animal Rising, said: “I do believe we can have non-violence on both sides.

“The race has to stop. Today and forever.”

