Rail workers’ union leaders considering updated offer to resolve dispute

Rail strikes

Leaders of the biggest rail workers union are considering an “updated” offer from train companies aimed at resolving the long running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The move by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) follows weeks of talks in a bid to break the deadlock.

Trains at Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has held a series of strikes stretching back to last summer which caused travel disruption for passengers across the country.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We have received an updated offer from the RDG and our NEC (national executive committee) is considering its contents.