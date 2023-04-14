Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘No further action’ against Premier League footballer arrested on child sex allegations

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 33-year-old had been under investigation for nearly two years.

Police Stock
Police Stock

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.

The footballer was first held in June 2021, bailed pending further inquiries by police and suspended by his club.

He has been under investigation for almost two years but on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he will face no further action.

In a statement GMP said: “The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation opened in June 2021 will face no further action.

“The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

“Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond.”

The footballer, who police have not identified, has since left the Premier League club he was with at the time of his arrest.

UK News
Crime
News
Football
Sport

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News