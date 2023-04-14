Children among people rescued from fire in Lewisham flats

London Fire Brigade

Around fourteen people have been rescued from a fire in a four-storey building in Lewisham, London Fire Brigade said.

Two people were rescued from neighbouring flats by firefighters with two children escorted out from a staircase. All four were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Around 10 others were led to safety wearing smoke hoods – which provide protections from gases for up to 15 minutes – from the other floors.

Firefighters are making steady progress at a flat fire on Polecroft Lane in #Lewisham. Around 14 people have been rescued from the four-storey building. https://t.co/A4NhKuf0ow pic.twitter.com/UcOocBLTyo — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 14, 2023

According to London Fire Brigade, the fire broke out in a ground floor flat in Polecroft Lane.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the fire at 3.56am on Friday.

Station commander Sam Woodhams said: “Crews are working extremely hard to bring the fire under control and are making steady progress.

“Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for the next few hours.”