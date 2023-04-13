Police show off new Taser designed to provide officers with better protection

Taser 7 launch

A new version of the Taser which can be used from different distances to subdue offenders is being supplied to police officers by two forces.

The upgrade is being rolled out by Hampshire and Thames Valley forces with the aim of providing better protection for its officers.

A spokesman for the two forces said: “Over the course of the next 12 months, the Taser 7 device will replace all our current X2 models.

“The device is an evolution of its predecessor, enhancing the safety of our officers and the public, with two cartridge types for use depending on the proximity of a person.”

An officer demonstrates the Taser 7 which has two cartridge types for use depending on the proximity of a person (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France, responsible for the two forces’ Joint Operations Unit, said: “Since the Home Office approved the T7, we have been looking into introducing this to replace the current X2 devices our people use.

“Ensuring the safety of all in our communities, in particular the most vulnerable, is a key priority, and Taser has an important part to play in this.

“All Taser-trained officers go through a comprehensive training programme, and continual refresher training, to ensure it is being used lawfully and appropriately.

“Of course, we will always do all we can to resolve a situation without needing to use force; however, there are occasions when we must do so for the safety of the public, to ensure the safety of ourselves, or for the safety of the person involved in the incident.”

ACC France added: “The use of police tactics, including any use of Taser, whether it is discharged or only used as a visual deterrent, is closely scrutinised.