National Trust ‘dismayed’ after statue and memorial are vandalised

The statue of Sabrina

The National Trust said it is “dismayed” after a statue and memorial were defaced with a blue crayon.

The Sabrina statue and a memorial to the landscape architect, Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, were found vandalised in Croome, Worcestershire, on Sunday.

The statue, made in 1802, has been cleaned but the memorial is still being restored.

It is not known how much it has cost to restore the works (National Trust/PA)

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We are dismayed that this has happened.

“After taking advice from our conservators on how best to clean the statue, we are pleased to report we have been able to remove the crayon from the Sabrina statue this morning so it can once again be fully enjoyed by visitors.

“We are still in the process of cleaning the Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown memorial.

“Disappointing as they are, incidents like this are very rare considering the millions of visitors who enjoy and respect the places in our care.”

The Sabrina sculpture was carved from Coade stone – actually a ceramic made with a mix of clay, terracotta, silicates and glass – by sculptor John Bacon.

The memorial to Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown is still being cleaned (National Trust/PA)

It sits on the grounds of Croome Court, an 18th-century Neo-Palladian mansion with landscaped gardens, which were designed by Capability Brown, and now operates as a tourist attraction leased to the National Trust.