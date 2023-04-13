Joe Biden welcomed to Irish parliament as ‘one of us’

US President Joe Biden is to address the Irish parliament on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

US president Joe Biden has been welcomed to the Irish parliament as “one of us” on what was described as a “proud and historic day”.

Cheers and applause greeted the American leader as he entered the chamber ahead of his much-anticipated speech on the second day of his four-day visit to the island.

Addressing the invited guests before Mr Biden rose to speak, the Dail speaker said the US president personifies the story of Ireland with its history of emigration.

Sean O Fearghail said: “President Biden, you are most welcome to Leinster House, the home of our national parliament. This is a very proud and historic day for us all.

“It is a day we have looked forward to since your election as the 46th President of the United States just over two years ago.”

He added: “President Biden, today you are amongst friends because you are one of us.

“You often speak of your Irish roots with great pride and affection especially your ancestors from Louth and Mayo. The story of Ireland is inextricably linked to emigration and, in many ways, you personify it.”

Watch LIVE coverage of today's Joint Sitting address by US President Joe Biden on #OireachtasTV. We start with a Special Programme presented by Flor MacCarthy. #SeeForYourself #OireachtasBidenhttps://t.co/USmBDNdojU https://t.co/1So60cVz6X — Houses of the Oireachtas – Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) April 13, 2023

Mr O Fearghail described the occasion of the President’s visit as “your homecoming” and paid tribute to him as someone of “unshakeable faith, deep resilience, and the ability to bring people of diverse and often conflicting views together”.

He said Mr Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland earlier in the week had been “an important statement of hope and support for building a better and continued peaceful and prosperous future for all”.