Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic parliamentary address

US President Joe Biden arrived to address the Irish Parliament in Dublin

Joe Biden has declared he is home as he made a historic address to a packed Irish Parliament where he spoke of the strength of the Irish-US relationship and promised a future of unlimited shared possibilities.

The US president was welcome with sustained, rapturous applause as he entered the chamber in Dublin’s Leinster House to deliver a speech on Thursday.

Asking to be forgiven for his attempt at speaking the Irish language, he said “Ta me sa bhaile” (I am home).

Joe Biden arrives at Leinster House to make his historic speech (Tony Maxwell/PA)

Mr Biden is the fourth US president to address the Irish Parliament after John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

In his address Mr Biden praised the “enduring” strength of the Irish-US relationship as he promised “a future poised for unlimited shared possibilities”.

Big names in Irish politics and society congregated for the speech, as well as some members of the US Congress, a senator and Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter.