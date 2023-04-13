In Pictures: Busy day for Joe Biden as he continues trip to island of Ireland

President Joe Biden continued his four-day trip to the island of Ireland on Thursday with a busy day of engagements.
First stop, the 80-year-old visited the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at his official residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin.
Later, Mr Biden addressed the Irish Parliament, the Oireachtas, where he was expected to set out a “shared vision” for the future of US-Irish relations..
The US president was also scheduled to take part in a tree-planting ceremony and to attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.