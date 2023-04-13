Notification Settings

BBC commits to exploring ‘alternatives’ to proposed classical performer job cuts

UK NewsPublished:

The performing groups include the symphony, concert and philharmonic orchestras and BBC Singers.

BBC Broadcasting House in London

The BBC has said it is committed to exploring “alternatives” to cutting classical performer jobs at the corporation.

The broadcaster had previously announced plans to scrap its in-house chamber choir, the BBC Singers, and reduce salaried orchestral posts across the BBC English Orchestras by around 20%.

Instead, the corporation said it will work with the Musicians’ Union for another way of creating “sustainable” performing groups – which include the symphony, concert and philharmonic orchestras – as well as delivering recommendations of a review last year.

There are four proposals, including collaborating more with partners across the UK, investing more in education, opening up the classical sector as a place to work and innovating to bring classical music to new audiences.

The BBC will invite independent experts from across the sector to work with the Musicians’ Union, which represents more than 30,000 members working across the sector, along with other employee representatives and the corporation to consider the alternatives.

The broadcaster will also consult the Musicians’ Union and other unions on alternative models to fund the BBC Singers.

The announcement follows the Classical Music Review looking at the classical sector and the BBC’s role within it.

The new strategy also includes doubling funding for music education and launching new training initiatives, and creating a single digital home for its orchestras.

