Provisional trial date set for 12-year-old accused of murder

Published:

The child is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield

A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” by running her over with her own car will provisionally go on trial this summer, a judge has ruled.

The youngster appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Marcia Grant, who died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday.

Marcia Grant died in Greenhill, Sheffield (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

He is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the case had to be prioritised due to the age of the defendant and he fixed a provisional trial date for August 14.

He remanded the boy into secure youth detention accommodation after a 20-minute-long hearing.

