All-terrain vehicle once owned by Jeremy Clarkson to be sold at auction

The Argo Avenger 8x8 amphibious all-terrain vehicle

An amphibious all-terrain vehicle once owned by Jeremy Clarkson is to be sold at auction.

The 2005 Argo Avenger 8×8 was bought new by the journalist and former Top Gear host, before it was sold around 2010, according to auctioneers Cheffins.

It is estimated it will fetch between £2,000 to £4,000 when it goes under the hammer in Cambridge on April 22.

Cheffins described the vehicle as a utility task vehicle (UTV), which is a larger type of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) designed for off-roading.

An Argo Avenger 8×8 amphibious all-terrain vehicle, bought new by Jeremy Clarkson in 2005, is to be sold at auction (Cheffins/PA)

A UTV is designed to haul heavier loads and perhaps allow additional passengers, rather than an ATV built for one rider.

Tom Godsmark, an associate at Cheffins, said: “UTVs are all-round good fun, but this one with its previous life of having been owned by one of TV’s most popular personalities certainly gives it a whole new level of desirability.

“A true boy’s toy, the Argo Avenger is one of the most iconic amphibious vehicles on the market, and we expect this to do well at our sale.

“Unfortunately this UTV never lived at Diddly Squat Farm; however, Mr Clarkson has an army of fans out there, and, with the recent release of the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm, I am confident this will appeal to a number of buyers.”

The vehicle comes with an operation manual, service manual and safety video.