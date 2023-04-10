Teenager dies after getting into difficulties in canal

Police stock

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a canal over the Easter weekend.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon along with other emergency services.

The canal was searched and a teenager was pulled from the water but he was pronounced dead a short time later, officers said.

A police spokesman said: “At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds.

“Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.”