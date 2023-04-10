Appeal for calm as police attacked with petrol bombs at dissident march

Derry Easter Commemoration parade

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs during a dissident republican march in Londonderry.

A number of missiles were hurled by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

Members of the colour party listen to a speaker during a dissident Republican parade in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Easter Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“We would appeal for calm.”

Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade. No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm. pic.twitter.com/tYSmpPoCk7 — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 10, 2023

The parade, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.

Last week senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.