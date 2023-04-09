Thousands take part in Vaisakhi nagar kirtan procession in Glasgow

Sikh Vaisakhi celebration

Thousands of members of the Sikh community in Glasgow took part in the first celebration of Vaisakhi since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The traditional nagar kirtan procession, which celebrates the birth of the Sikh nation, began at the Gurdwara Granth Sahib on Albert Drive in the southside of the city around 9.30am on Sunday before making its way across the River Clyde to the Central Gurdwara on Berkeley Street in the west end.

It ended at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara on Otago Street.

People taking part in the annual procession in Glasgow as part of the Sikh Vaisakhi celebration to celebrate the Birth of the Sikh Nation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Vaisakhi falls on April 14 and is a Sikh celebration of the spring harvest as well as the beginning of the solar new year.

Vaisakhi also marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of Sikhism, on April 13, 1699.