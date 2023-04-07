Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 14, dies in flat fire

Scene of fire

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old girl died in a fire at a block of flats in east London.

Police were called at about 5.28pm on Thursday to reports of a fire in Tollgate Road, Newham, which is being investigated as suspected arson and has sparked a murder investigation.

Emergency services attended the address, where a 14-year-old girl died and five others were found injured.

Their conditions are “not life-threatening and they have since been discharged from hospital”, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and police are investigating.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the north east command unit said: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

“Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Flowers at the scene of the fire (James Manning/PA)

A crime scene and safety cordons remain in place, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers.

“I would like to thank residents in the immediate area for their co-operation while my team conduct their enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.”