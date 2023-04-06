Man guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her off Edinburgh landmark

Fawziyah Javed death

A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off the edge of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar, 29, was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in the city of murdering Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill, causing multiple blunt force injuries and ultimately her death, and that of her unborn child.

Anwar, from Leeds in Yorkshire, denied the charge but was convicted after a week-long trial.

He faces a life sentence.

Ms Javed, who was around 17 weeks pregnant when she was pushed, used her dying words to reveal it was her abusive husband who caused her to fall around 50ft down the hillside.

Daniyah Rafique, 24, managed to reach to the dying employment lawyer on the side of the landmark in the Scottish capital, where she was told: “Don’t let my husband near me, he pushed me.”